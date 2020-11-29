https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/29/you-bailed-out-rioters-kamala-harris-trounced-for-pathetic-tweet-trying-to-kiss-up-to-small-businesses-dems-all-but-destroyed/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dianne Feinstein urges Lindsey Graham to 'cease to process judicial nominations' until after Inauguration Day
November 12, 2020
Who they REALLY are –> Lincoln Project co-founder tries deleting repugnant 9/11-eve tweet comparing WTC towers falling to Trump (but we got it)
September 11, 2020
Dan Bongino and the Trump campaign remind CNN's Kaitlan Collins about proper mask usage
October 6, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy