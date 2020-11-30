https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/smartmatic-election-donation/

Despite Smartmatic insisting its employees are “prohibited from making political donations,” Federal Election Commission records reveal employees from the company have sent hundreds of dollars to political campaigns – nearly 86% to Democrats, The National Pulse can reveal.

In addition to labeling itself a competitor and insisting it never worked with Dominion Vote Systems, the unearthed donations serve as another blow to Smartmatic’s credibility.

The company’s recently added “fact check” webpage – which exists to exonerate the company from bias claims – states clearly:

“Smartmatic’s founders and employees adhere to a strict ethics code that, among other things, prohibits them from making political donations.”

The claim, which falls under the “Smartmatic’s Credibility is Our Most Important Asset” heading, is easily disproven by Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.

From 2019 to 2020, individuals listing “Smartmatic” as their employer donated to national political campaigns. Of the 28 total donations, 24 were directed to Democratic candidates via ActBlue.

Only four donations – worth a total of $90 – went to Republican candidates.

Smartmatic FEC donations.

In addition to Joe Biden, failed presidential candidates such as Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg along with congressional candidate Adam Schiff were recipients of Smartmatic employee money.

Cross-referencing the names on the FEC database appears to confirm the individual’s employment with Smartmatic.

Geoff Sproat, who made a donation of $100 to Biden for President, lists himself as a Smartmatic Senior Product Manager on LinkedIn. Liliana Armas, who also donated to Biden, is listed on Smartmatic’s own site as the company’s General Counsel.

The overwhelming support for Democrats, as nearly 86 percent of donations went to Democrats, shares a similar pattern to employees of Dominion voting, which counts 96 percent of all donations as helping Democratic candidates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

