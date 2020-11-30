https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/achievements-gop-women-dont-count/

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Members of President Donald Trump’s communications team criticized media reports that President-elect Joe Biden has made history through the first all-female communications team.

Media outlets reported Sunday that Biden’s communications team would be entirely led by women, a move that the Biden transition team claimed is without precedent, NPR reported. Members of Trump’s press team criticized this claim, emphasizing that the leadership of the current White House communications team is “entirely female-led.”

“The Trump admin’s comms team is entirely female-led,” tweeted White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, listing Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Communications Director Alyssa Farah, Vice Presidential Communications Director Katie Miller, the First Lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, and the Second Lady’s spokeswoman Kara Brooks.

“Apparently the achievements of GOP women don’t count in the eyes of the media,” Matthews added.

The Trump admin’s comms team is entirely female-led: Press Sec @kayleighmcenany

Comms Director @Alyssafarah@VPComDir Katie Miller

FLOTUS Spox @StephGrisham45

2nd Lady Spox @KaraBrooks03 But apparently the achievements of GOP women don’t count in the eyes of the media… pic.twitter.com/Q3zWoxgF3j — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) November 29, 2020

McEnany herself criticized the media reports, tweeting that Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence all have press teams led by women.

