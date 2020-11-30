https://www.theblaze.com/news/al-sharpton-president-trump-and-his-cronies-will-pay-for-their-many-crimes-but-the-good-reverend-is-silent-about-his-own-legal-woes

During the “Gotcha!” portion of his MSNBC program Sunday, Al Sharpton went to work on President Donald Trump, going over a lengthy list of folks the president may pardon soon following his pre-Thanksgiving pardon of former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

Who could be next? Paul Manafort? Rick Gates? Steve Bannon? Elliott Brody? Trump himself?

Sharpton then said “the villains in the Trump administration cannot be granted a total reprieve with the presidential pardon because the president of the United States can only pardon federal crimes. He has absolutely no power over state charges, and nearly everyone in the Trump orbit is facing state-level liability.”

He added that Trump “and his adult children are facing multiple tax fraud cases. His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is under investigation for falsifying real estate documents, and Paul Manafort could see a revival of state charges, just to make a few. And none of those can be disappeared with the presidential pardon. The president and his cronies will be held accountable for their many crimes. The turkeys have come home to roost. And I gotcha.”







What about Sharpton?

It’s one thing for a cable news host to call out elected officials and their employees over purported criminal activities, but it’s quite another thing when said host does the calling out while legal questions surround him.

USA Today reported in September that Sharpton owed nearly $700,000 in back taxes for three for-profit businesses.

In addition, the New York Post reported earlier this month that Sharpton’s charity, the National Action Network, paid Sharpton’s 33-year-old daughter $63,250 last year to do social media work and consulting and paid his 45-year-old niece $13,750 for special-event work in NAN’s Atlanta bureau, citing the group’s most recent tax filing.

NAN also gave a $5,000 grant to Sharpton’s wife, from whom he separated in 2004, the Post reported, adding that the amount was listed on the form as scholarship money.

Sharpton — NAN’s president — received a “modest raise of 1% in 2019, bringing his pay to $327,570,” the paper added.

The Post also said Sharpton’s relationship with NAN “raised eyebrows in 2018 when tax filings revealed he was selling the rights to his life story to the nonprofit for $531,000. NAN said it would make money by selling the rights to filmmakers or others although it’s unclear if any cash has come in.”

