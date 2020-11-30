https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/arizona-governor-ducey-defends-signing-off-fraudulent-election-dirtbag-ignored-massive-evidence-fraud/

The Trump-hating Arizona Secretary of State on Monday certified the state’s false election results.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs previously called Trump supporters “neo-nazis.”

Katie Hobbs rushed to certify the election results despite major concerns about voting machine security, statistically improbable vote dumps in Maricopa County and other irregularities.

ARIZONA.🚨 Breaking: The state certifies 2020 election results despite: ▶️ Major concerns about lax voting machine security

▶️ Statistically improbable vote dumps in Maricopa Cty

▶️ Red flags about Biden performance vs Obama

▶️ AZ’s confirmed history of election website hacking — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 30, 2020

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R), who previously vowed to wait to certify the election results until all litigation was resolved, also rushed to certify AZ’s results on Monday.

Today, we signed the canvass for the 2020 election in Arizona. I’m grateful to the voters, the county election offices, the county recorders’ offices, & the poll workers across the state for their dedication to the success of our election system. @SecretaryHobbs @GeneralBrnovich pic.twitter.com/vdjhuQosZd — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 30, 2020

Recall, Governor Ducey rushed to sign legislation to allow the most populous county, Maricopa County – the county that determines who wins Arizona – to use Dominion machines in the 2020 election.

Arizona is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout, the HIGHEST in the country according to latest aggregated results from Statista. It is also easily the biggest turnout in state’s history.

On November 16, 2020, Arizona was reporting a 65.9% voter turnout.

Now on November 30, 2020, the Secretary of State’s recommended election results website Arizona Vote is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout!

ARIZONA.🗳️ The Secretary of State’s recommended election results website Arizona Vote is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout. This would be the HIGHEST in the country according to latest aggregated results from Statista. It is also easily the biggest turnout in state’s history.🔻 pic.twitter.com/sNkqBGtW4x — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 30, 2020

GOP witness Bobby Piton today told the Arizona Republican panel he’d stake his life on the factual nature of his testimony due to the criminal election fraud that took place this year.

Governor Ducey later today defended his criminal actions.

The problems that exist in other states simply don’t apply here. I’ve also said all along, I’m going to follow the law. So here’s what the law says… 5/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 1, 2020

Giuliani: Why did your governor refuse to see the evidence and rush to certify this election? AZ Witness: “I think he [Gov Ducey] was bought and paid for.” Attendees break out into applause. @OANN — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) December 1, 2020

The GOP will die off if they allow this fraud to stand.

Watching the Arizona hearings and then watching Gov. Ducey sign those papers, why bother voting for Republicans if what you get is Ducey and Kemp? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 30, 2020

Today @dougducey ignored overwhelmingly evidence of voter fraud, corruption and criminality by certifying Arizona’s election. It is malfeasance and reeks of questionable conduct that must be investigated. Thank you @MarkFinchem and members of your committee for their courage. — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) December 1, 2020

