The Trump-hating Arizona Secretary of State on Monday certified the state’s false election results.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs previously called Trump supporters “neo-nazis.”

Katie Hobbs rushed to certify the election results despite major concerns about voting machine security, statistically improbable vote dumps in Maricopa County and other irregularities.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R), who previously vowed to wait to certify the election results until all litigation was resolved, also rushed to certify AZ’s results on Monday.

Recall, Governor Ducey rushed to sign legislation to allow the most populous county, Maricopa County – the county that determines who wins Arizona – to use Dominion machines in the 2020 election.

Arizona is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout, the HIGHEST in the country according to latest aggregated results from Statista. It is also easily the biggest turnout in state’s history.

On November 16, 2020, Arizona was reporting a 65.9% voter turnout.

Now on November 30, 2020, the Secretary of State’s recommended election results website Arizona Vote is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout!

GOP witness Bobby Piton today told the Arizona Republican panel he’d stake his life on the factual nature of his testimony due to the criminal election fraud that took place this year.

Governor Ducey later today defended his criminal actions.

The GOP will die off if they allow this fraud to stand.

