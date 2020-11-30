https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/arizona-voter-fraud-witness-army-col-phil-waldron-confirms-dominion-communicating-frankfurt-election-day-video/

Rudy Giuliani’s first witness at the Arizona hearing on Monday was information warfare officer Retired Army Colonel Phil Waldron.

Waldron is an expert on automated voting machines and knows how to “get in and corrupt” the machines.

Col. Waldron explained that the common software in most all of the systems today operating in the US is a “Smartmatic” derivative.

During his testimony on Monday Col. Waldon confirmed he witnessed Dominion communicating with Frankfurt on Election Day.

Sorry — we loaded a different version of this clip now.

!function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src=”https://rumble.com/embedJS/u5o49d”+(arguments[1].video?’.’+arguments[1].video:”)+”/?url=”+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+”&args=”+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, “script”, “Rumble”);

Rumble(“play”, {“video”:”v8vw1n”,”div”:”rumble_v8vw1n”});

The post Arizona Voter Fraud Witness Army Col. Phil Waldron Confirms He Witnessed Dominion Communicating with Frankfurt on Election Day (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

