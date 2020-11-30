https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/arizona-witness-truck-loads-ballots-kept-coming-10-days-elections-officials-thought-done-counting-votes-video/

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis appeared before Arizona state lawmakers in a public hearing on Monday.

Several credible witnesses testified on the Dominion voting machines and other irregularities that point to outright Democrat voter fraud.

One witness testified that the signatures on the ballots “didn’t even resemble” what they were matching to on file.

WATCH:

TRENDING: Crowd Erupts in Cheers as Giuliani Tells AZ State Lawmakers: “Your Political Career is Worth Losing if You Can Save the Right to Vote in America” (VIDEO)

The same witness also said that truck loads of ballots kept coming in for 10 days after elections officials thought they were done counting votes.

“10 days before they quit tabulating…They thought they were done [counting ballots] and then more truck loads of ballots were coming in. I’m like, ‘how can you not know how many ballots are still out there?’”

This is a banana republic.

WATCH:

Witness in #ArizonaHearing: “They thought they were done [counting ballots] and then more truck loads of ballots were coming in. I’m like, ‘how can you not know how many ballots are still out there?’” pic.twitter.com/DSt0uo6Qwf — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 30, 2020

Arizona state representative Mark Finchem (district 11) on Monday issued a call to withhold the state’s Electoral College votes for Joe Biden because “he believes there is enough significant evidence of fraud to invalidate the state’s votes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

