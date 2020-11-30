https://thehill.com/policy/finance/527947-biden-announces-key-members-of-economic-team

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump rages against ’60 Minutes’ for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera Tanden has ‘no chance’ of being confirmed as Biden’s OMB pick Five things to know about Georgia’s Senate runoffs MORE on Monday announced his choices for key members of his economic team.

Biden announced Monday that he would nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen Janet Louise YellenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Coast-to-coast fears about post-holiday COVID-19 spread Biden to nominate Neera Tanden, Cecilia Rouse to economic team: WSJ Monumental economic challenges await Biden’s Treasury secretary MORE to serve as Treasury secretary and Neera Tanden, president of the liberal Center for American Progress think tank, as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

If confirmed, both Yellen and Tanden would play crucial roles in the incoming administration’s efforts to repair the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden also announced Monday he would nominate Cecilia Rouse, dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, to chair the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), the president’s internal economic analysis team.

The president-elect will tap campaign adviser and former chief economist Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, co-founder of the progressive Washington Center for Equitable Growth, as members of the CEA.

Rounding out Monday’s newly announced choices is Wally Adeyemo, who Biden will nominate to serve as deputy Treasury secretary.

“As we get to work to control the virus, this is the team that will deliver immediate economic relief for the American people during this economic crisis and help us build our economy back better than ever,” Biden said in a Monday statement.

“This team is comprised of respected and tested groundbreaking public servants who will help the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and address the structural inequities in our economy.”

Most of the new members of Biden’s economic team fit the mold of his previously announced choices for his administration: veterans of the Obama administration who have survived a Senate confirmation process and are well regarded among different factions of the party.

Yellen chaired the Fed board from 2014 to 2018 and after serving as the central bank’s No. 2 from 2011 to 2014. Her deep government and academic experience make her a safer choice to make it through a narrowly divided Senate that is likely to remain in Republican control.

Rouse was confirmed in 2009 to be a member of the Obama White House CEA, Adeyemo served as deputy director of the National Economic Council and deputy National Security Advisor to Obama, and Bernstein served as Biden’s chief economist during his first term as vice president.

Biden’s team would also be groundbreaking in its racial and gender diversity.

If confirmed Yellen would be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department, Adeyemo would be the first Black deputy Treasury secretary, Rouse would be the first Black CEA chair, and Tanden would be the first woman of color and South Asian American to lead OMB.

“They are not only some of America’s most brilliant economic minds, they are also proven leaders who reflect the very best of our country. And they share a fundamental commitment to ending this economic crisis and putting people back to work, while rebuilding our economy in a way that lifts up all Americans,” said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden announces all-female White House communications team Biden to nominate Neera Tanden, Cecilia Rouse to economic team: WSJ Memo to Biden: Go big — use the moment to not only rebuild but to rebuild differently MORE, the first woman and person of color to be elected vice president.

Updated at 10:27 a.m.

