The media is fawning over Joe Biden’s proposed White House communications department for being comprised of all women, yet many of those women have previously worked as analysts for liberal news outlets such as CNN and MSNBC.

“A statement released Sunday touted that ‘for the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women.’ But what also stood out was that several of the new members had deep ties with Democratic administrations as well as mainstream media outlets,” Fox News reported.

The Biden transition team announced that Jen Psaki will take on the role of White House press secretary. Psaki worked as President Barack Obama’s State Department spokesperson and then as his Which House communications director before joining CNN’s payroll as a commentator. Before being announced as Biden’s White House press secretary, Psaki was serving as a senior adviser on the Biden transition team.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper implicitly acknowledged the revolving door between the network and Democratic administrations in a segment with Psaki where she discussed the incoming Biden administration.

“The election means we have lost another CNN contributor, but by the same token, the Biden team has gained a senior adviser,” Cooper said.

As Fox News pointed out, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who has made numerous references to the Trump administration’s “revolving door” with Fox News, said nothing about Psaki leaving his own network for a Democratic administration.

Another CNN political commentator, Symone Sanders, will serve as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)’s chief spokesperson and senior adviser. She previously worked at CNN before leaving the network to join Biden’s presidential campaign. She also previously worked as press secretary during Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign.

Finally, Karine Jean-Pierre, who worked as a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, has been named as Biden’s principal deputy press secretary. She left the network in May to work on Biden’s campaign before joining Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as her chief of staff once she was named the vice-presidential nominee. Jean-Pierre also previously worked on several Democratic presidential campaigns, including Obama’s. She also served as the regional political director for Obama’s White House Office of Political Affairs during his first term. She went on to work as Obama’s National Deputy Battleground States Director for his re-election campaign.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, it’s not just Biden’s communications department that will include former analysts at liberal news outlets:

For starters, Biden’s pick for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, worked as a global affairs analyst for CNN after serving as deputy national security adviser for former President Barack Obama between 2013 and 2015. Blinken also worked for President Bill Clinton’s administration in the State Department. … NBC News and MSNBC have even more analysts heading to Team Biden, including Dr. Zeke Emanuel, one of the network’s medical contributors and brother to Rahm Emanuel, former Chicago mayor and the chief of staff to Obama. Dr. Emanuel will be guiding Biden’s COVID-19 response, which has yet to differ significantly from President Donald Trump’s with the exception of a potentially unconstitutional federal mask mandate and the threat of a nationwide lockdown that would cripple the economy. Barbara McQuade, a legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, will join the Biden transition as part of the Justice Department review team. She previously served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan under Obama. Richard Stengel, a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC, has been tapped as the Biden transition’s “Team Lead” for the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Stengel wrote an op-ed in 2019 for The Washington Post that argued for restrictions to free speech.

Stengel also worked for the Obama administration.

