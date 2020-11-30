https://www.citizenfreepress.com/column-1/breaking-joe-biden-fractures-foot-while-playing-with-his-dog-walking-boot-for-several-weeks/

WATCH: President-elect Biden went inside to Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists after he slipped while playing with his dog, Major, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/gjcRebfSfR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 29, 2020

Biden slipped while playing with his dog, Major, and twisted his ankle — “Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist,” his office says.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor: “Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks.”

Video of Biden leaving physician’s office…

HAPPENING NOW – Joe Biden leaving the orthopedic office and is now on the way to another doctor to receive a CT scan.pic.twitter.com/5Tf9cpMARt — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 29, 2020

Pool report: “On background from the Office of President -elect Biden: On Saturday Nov. 28, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle. Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 29, 2020

Doctor’s statement…