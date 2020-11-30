https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-is-gearing-up-to-guide-millions-of-illegal-immigrants-to-citizenship

Joe Biden already has plans to soften border security and stop wall construction.

Biden has committed to a long list of Trump policies that he plans to reverse as soon as he enters office, and a large chunk of them are immigration policies.

The reversal of Trump’s Travel Ban and a “roadmap to citizenship” for almost 11 million illegal immigrants are two of the first items on Biden’s presidential to do list, as highlighted in a recent Axios report.

Biden’s website espouses the “right” and “duty” of the U.S. to “secure our borders and protect our people against threats.”

“But we know that immigrants and immigrant communities are not a threat to our security, and the government should never use xenophobia or fear tactics to scare voters for political gain,” it continues.

Biden’s plan to prop up illegal immigrants includes putting a 100 day hold on all deportations and halting border wall construction, as well as reinforcing DACA.

Biden spokesperson Jennifer Molina told Axios that the plan is to “work to ensure our immigration policies are reflective of our American values.”

Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy requiring asylum seekers to wait for court dates in Mexico before entering the united states, is also under the gun.

Biden’s plans to deal with the inevitable sudden influx of immigrants brought about by these policy changes by investing in in Central American refugee programs.

He has also stated that he will generally “Increase the number of refugees we welcome into the country,” setting the annual cap for refugees at 125,000 and continuing to raise it over time.



