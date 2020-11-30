https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527933-bidens-favorability-rating-rises-while-trumps-slips-gallup

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump rages against ’60 Minutes’ for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera Tanden has ‘no chance’ of being confirmed as Biden’s OMB pick Five things to know about Georgia’s Senate runoffs MORE’s favorability ratings are up since the election while President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rages against ’60 Minutes’ for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera Tanden has ‘no chance’ of being confirmed as Biden’s OMB pick Pa. lawmaker was informed of positive coronavirus test while meeting with Trump: report MORE’s dipped slightly during the same period, according to new polling from Gallup.

The survey found Biden’s approval rating at 55 percent, his highest since February of last year, two months before he announced his candidacy. His rating is now 6 points higher than just before the election.

Trump’s approval rating, meanwhile, is at 42 percent, down 3 points from before the election.

Biden’s rating is bolstered by independents and Republicans, according to the survey. Independents’ approval grew 7 points, from 48 percent to 55 percent, while Republicans’ approval of the former vice president rose from 6 percent to 12 percent. Democrats’ approval of Biden, which is in the 90s, remained largely unchanged, according to Gallup.

In recent weeks, Republicans’ approval of Trump has dropped 6 points to 89 percent.

Winning presidential candidates for the last 20 years have almost always seen a boost in approval after Election Day. The exception was in 2000, when both George W. Bush’s and Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreKey McConnell ally: Biden should get access to transition resources CNN acquires Joe Biden documentary ‘President in Waiting’ Former GSA chief: ‘Clear’ that Biden should be recognized as president-elect MORE’s approval ratings remained static in the weeks until a winner was determined. On Dec. 12 of that year, when the Supreme Court’s Bush v. Gore decision clinched Bush’s victory, Bush saw a 4-point increase.

Biden’s current favorability is also in line with the historical trend of a clear majority approving of the election winner. Trump’s approval rating after the 2016 election is the only exception this century, Gallup noted.

The trend is less clear among losing presidential candidates, however. Then-Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainBiden eyeing Cindy McCain for UK ambassador position: report The Memo: GOP mulls its future after Trump Juan Williams: Obama’s dire warnings about right-wing media MORE (R-Ariz.) saw a 14-point increase after losing to Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaMullen: ‘National security issues do not wait’ for presidential transitions Is Trump headed to another campaign or to a courtroom? With the Chang’e 5 launch, China takes a giant leap forward in the race to the moon MORE in 2008, while fellow Republican nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyVoters elected a record number of Black women to Congress this year — none were Republican Congress set for chaotic year-end sprint Biden’s Cabinet a battleground for future GOP White House hopefuls MORE saw a boost after his 2012 loss as well. Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCornyn spox: Neera Tanden has ‘no chance’ of being confirmed as Biden’s OMB pick Groups seek to get Black vote out for Democrats in Georgia runoffs Biden’s political position is tougher than Trump’s MORE saw no change after her 2016 loss, and polling did not measure then-Sen. John Kerry John Forbes KerryBiden to nominate Neera Tanden, Cecilia Rouse to economic team: WSJ Biden’s Cabinet a battleground for future GOP White House hopefuls Biden’s climate plans can cut emissions and also be good politics MORE’s (D-Mass.) approval in the immediate wake of the 2004 election.

Pollsters surveyed 1,018 adults from Nov. 5 to 19 for the new poll, which has a 4-point margin of error.

