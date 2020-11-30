https://thepostmillennial.com/bidens-omb-pick-is-a-conspiracy-theorist-who-promoted-the-russia-collusion-hoax

Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, is Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget. The only problem is that she’s a conspiracy theorist, who as recently as Aug. 2020, promoted the Russia collusion hoax that Trump teamed up with Russia to skew and steal the 2016 election.

She said unequivocally that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. Though this supposition has been widely disproven, and shown to actually be a narrative constructed by leftist operatives in the Democratic party, it is still pervasive in those circles.

Tanden is one of those.

In 2019, Tanden used the Russia collusion hoax as a means to deflect from concerns over Hillary Clinton’s notorious email server issues, which interestingly has been alleged to be primarily why the collusion hoax was manufactured in the first place.

Tanden said “I know that Russia and other forces would love us to have a debate. This is exactly what they want. They want us to have a debate about the internal structure of Hillary’s campaign, what’s true, what’s not true, I’m just not gonna play that, I’m sorry.

“The reality here is that, as Marco Rubio said, we have a Russian government, a foreign government, trying to essentially impact this election. And I’m sorry, Chris, using the American media to do that.”

In 2017, Tanden said that “What we’re talking about here is a simple issue, which is a foreign government acted to undermine our democracy and the president may well have colluded with them, and he has taken all the actions to demonstrate that he has.” She used Trump’s firing of the FBI director, Jim Comey, as evidence that he had colluded with Russia.

“Every act he’s taken is to undermine this investigation,” she said, and led the crowd in a chant of “shame.” Tanden called for a special prosecutor to investigate the 2016 election.

Even after the Steele Dossier was proven to be false, and was the only “evidence” upon which FISA warrants were granted, Tanden claimed that it was “mostly proven to be true.” It hadn’t been.

Neera Tanden, who Biden has picked to lead OMB, wrongly and laughably accused @byronyork of running interference for Russia because he called BS on the Steele dossier. https://t.co/l58gBwvauf — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 30, 2020

Stephen Miller pointed out that Tanden spread conspiracy rumours about the 2016 election, saying that Trump aligned with Russia to tamper with voting machines. Tanden has since deleted these tweets.

.@neeratanden spread conspiracies that Russia hacked the 2016 election through voting machines and changed votes for Trump. Enjoy the confirmation! pic.twitter.com/eTKFAGszRR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2020

Glenn Greenwald wrote Tanden is a “deranged conspiracy-mongers” who “caused Dems to completely detach from reality” and believe that Russia caused Hillary Clinton to lose in 2016.

Greenwald said that “Tanden’s uniquely unhinged, venomous, corrupt and pathologically dishonest conduct as a Clinton Family and DNC apparatchik and President of the corporatist-and-despot-funded Center for American Progress (CAP) has earned her a list of enemies far longer and more impressive than her accomplishments.”

This is what deranged conspiracy-mongers like @neeratanden achieved: they caused Dems to completely detach from reality. A 2018 Economist/YouGov poll found 66% of Dems believe – like Neera taught – Russia tampered with vote tallies to make Hillary lose:https://t.co/Tpi9K1BTm7 pic.twitter.com/m0rD0jsCPH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 30, 2020

A spokesperson for Senator John Cornyn said that it was unlikely that Tanden’s nomination would be approved.

Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed. https://t.co/f6Ewi6OMQR — Drew Brandewie (@DBrandewie) November 30, 2020

In fact, Tanden went on a Twitter deletion spree. She reportedly deleted nearly 1,100 tweets in an attempt to disguise her views and further her hopes to lead OMB under a Biden administration.

It appears that Neera Tanden has deleted about 1100 tweets between November 16 and tonight. The screenshot on the left is from Nov. 16 on Wayback. It was reported earlier today that Biden will name her as the director of OMBhttps://t.co/8WPKVcpKzO pic.twitter.com/WADGBDoDOe — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) November 30, 2020

She deleted tweets about senators whose vote she would need to be confirmed, like Susan Collins.

.@neeratanden appears to have deleted her tweets about Susan Collins, whose vote she’ll likely need for confirmation.

h/t @varadmehta pic.twitter.com/atwonFCaMb — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) November 30, 2020

Tanden’s aim to be confirmed as head of OMB will likely encounter these hurdles, as she has peddled false information and upheld conspiracy theories even after they have been proven inaccurate.

Mollie Hemingway explained the hoax that was “Russia collusion” succinctly. Yet even after the collusion was shown to be made up, falsified, and full of lies, many on the left believe it is true. It is as though their interest in keeping the dream of Russia collusion alive, to discredit Trump and his allies, is more important than the truth.