Joe Biden has tapped the president of liberal think tank Center for American Progress to head his Office of Management and Budget, and as Twitchy reported earlier, it seems Neera Tanden is busy deleting old tweets in which she accuses Russian hackers of changing the result of the 2016 election, during which she served as an unpaid adviser to Hillary Clinton.

The Center for American Progress is about as Left as it gets without tipping over into Antifa territory, but principled conservative™ Bill Kristol thinks Tanden would be just super, and that’s something on which conservatives, moderates, and liberals should all agree.

Serious conservatives, responsible moderates, and hard-headed liberals should want a tough-minded OMB head. OMB is where Cabinet secretaries’ ill-considered projects go to die, where programs are evaluated, where trade-offs are made. Neera Tanden is the right person for the job. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 30, 2020

No conservative, “serious” or otherwise, could possibly support Neera Tanden for dog catcher much less OMB director. I thought you might snap out of it after the election but it seems you have truly lost your way. Peace. — Mary Cannon (@patience_potts) November 30, 2020

Serious conservatives should support the president of the Center For American Progress. https://t.co/8dOitm3IxY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2020

Real mystery how you guys lost the plot there. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2020

This is a new low for Bill. Holy shit. — The Streeter (@thestreeter) November 30, 2020

“Serious conservatives” are a bit more consistent with what allegiances they form during the course of their seriousness. Just sayin’. — Apostic (@AposticMark) November 30, 2020

I look forward to Bill’s specific criticisms’ of Biden’s ill-conceived projects. — Qwerty Smith (@QwertySmith15) November 30, 2020

What is Kristol now? What are Never Trumpers after President Trump is gone? They certainly fought hard for Biden, but as we’ve reported, Democrats aren’t exactly anxious to cozy up with the Lincoln Project folks now that Biden has presumably won.

I wished this Kristol would just come out as a Democrat now. So ridiculous that so many of us ever supported this grifter. — righty64 (@righty64) November 30, 2020

That would destroy the grift. — Qwerty Smith (@QwertySmith15) November 30, 2020

I could not think of a worse person than Neera Tanden for this position. We are screwed. — westcoastnats (@westcoastnats1) November 30, 2020

Bill Kristol has become the Arlen Specter of political hack commentators. — Bentley Greg (@Bentos03) November 30, 2020

I could have written this as a joke. https://t.co/gIAuYuuCbP — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 30, 2020

I tried to read that as *not* a joke. Couldn’t do it. — I Know Fauxtrage (@schultz_gt) November 30, 2020

Bill Kristol might be the king of unintentional comedy. — Coder, Pneumatic Tube Enthusiast (@CoderInCrisis) November 30, 2020

LOL. Yeah, I think they’ve kinda given their game away at this point. — Dr. Sleve McDichael (@SeahawkBurrrton) November 30, 2020

“Serious” conservatives should vote blue always, just to own those pesky MAGA conservatives. That’ll show em. — Bryan Daniels (@ChiefLeast) November 30, 2020

Serious conservatives like Kristol, who favored Biden and Harris over Trump and Pence? — Barton Fairfax (@BartonFairfax) November 30, 2020

Kind of destroys their narrative that they just wanted to get rid of Trump. Now they are advocating for leftists in policy positions. — coder4liberty2 (@Coder4Liberty2) November 30, 2020

I thought Bill was just a “Never Trumper” it turns that he’s a progressive Democrat.. #WhoKnew — louis bucholter (@lepke2112) November 30, 2020

But the mainstream media narrative last week was that Biden’s cabinet was the picture of experience and diversity, and moderate at that.

