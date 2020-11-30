https://www.theepochtimes.com/bin-ladens-niece-trump-is-the-man-of-the-hour-who-can-defend-western-values-and-freedom_3597901.html

The niece of Osama Bin Laden, Noor Bin Ladin, said that President Donald Trump is “the man of the hour” who can lead people in the right direction at this “crucial moment.”

“We really are at a crucial moment in time, it’s the tipping point, and Western civilization hangs in the ballot. And for me, President Trump is the man of the hour that can keep us on the right direction towards preserving our Western values and our Western ideals and our way of life and our freedoms,” Noor told Patrick Bet-David, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media, on Nov. 18.

Noor said she was astounded that many world leaders, mainstream media, politicians, and former presidents congratulated Democratic candidate Joe Biden, “pushing this narrative” that he is the legitimate winner.

Noor thinks some of those who believe Biden won don’t know the U.S. Constitution and election process, and that many of them are being misled by the mainstream media.

Osama bin Laden’s half brother, Yeslam bin Ladin, married Swiss writer Carmen Dufour. Noor, the youngest of their 3 daughters, grew up in Switzerland.

“Since 1967, it’s just been conflict after conflict and bloodshed after bloodshed, and President Trump comes in and he was able to bring all these people together at the table to strike peace agreements,” Noor said, praising Trump’s Middle East achievements.

Noor cited a long list of Trump’s achievements in his first 4 years of presidency, saying she understands why over 70 million American people would want 4 more years for Trump. “I am not American, and I want 4 more years too,” Noor said.

Noor says she doesn’t believe the number of votes that reportedly went to Biden.

“How are we supposed to believe that a man who was hiding in his basement for the whole year who could barely gather 50 people at rallies … compared to the images of these MAGA rallies that happened all across the country with floods of Trump supporters,” she questioned.

As cases of voter fraud and evidence continue to grow, Noor said that lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are doing an “incredible job” and “fighting so hard to preserve American and its democracy.”

Noor said many numbers and practices “don’t add up,” mentioning Republican observers being expelled, sworn affidavits alleging ballots tampering, and concerns over the reliability of voting systems like Dominion. “It smells really bad,” Noor said.

Noor thinks both parties should want to investigate to find the truth, but that Democrats seem to want to “just ram this train through on the tracks.”

Noor said Democrats have been working hard to “question the legitimacy” of Trump’s presidency in the past 4 years, but now they won’t “give the courtesy to American voters” to look into the alleged fraud, adding “the hypocrisy is quite sickening. ”

