November 30, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin jumped past $19,000 on Monday, moving closer to its all-time record after a sharp tumble last week checked its 2020 rally.

It was last up 5.6% at $19,220, near its record $19,666.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

