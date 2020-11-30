https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/30/boingboing-journo-disgusted-by-skepticism-over-her-story-about-a-distant-relative-who-caught-covid19-at-a-pro-trump-church-and-died-at-home/

Yesterday, BoingBoing writer Xeni Jardin shared with her Twitter followers that a relative she never met recently died at home of COVID19, which she and other family members contracted at a pro-Trump church in Pennsylvania:

Jardin is taking the news hard.

Unfortunately, Jardin has been met with some skepticism.

Jardin’s been amassing quite the collection of skeptical tweets:

Bookmark it.

Is it possible that Jardin is on the level? Absolutely. We’re in no position to know for sure one way or another.

But if she’s looking for sympathy, using distant relatives to score cheap and dirty political points is not the best way to get it:

“Murderous” individuals, states, and churches. Not exactly subtle, is she?

Just a suggestion.

***

