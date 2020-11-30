https://www.citizenfreepress.com/column-3/brad-parscale-teases-tell-all-interview/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Happy Friday. Going on Fox News next week for a 30 minute special with Martha MacCallum. Will be my first time on TV since June. So much to finally say! pic.twitter.com/WLaqzsDkYZ — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 27, 2020

Brad Parscale — ‘Going on Fox News next week for a 30 minute special with Martha MacCallum. Will be my first time on TV since June. So much to finally say!’

Here’s the controversial arrest where Parscale was tackled by police…