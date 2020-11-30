Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said Sunday he’ll wait a little longer before recognizing the U.S. election victory of Joe Biden, while also echoing President Donald Trump’s allegations of irregularities in the U.S. vote. Photo credit: Marcelo Chello / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump often states that “The World is Watching” and that the U.S. elections are making America a laughingstock around the world. Trump reiterated this today during a hearing in Arizona on voter fraud, and apparently, some nations do believe this is the case, and that the 2020 elections in the United States were ripe with fraud.

On November 29, 2020, Brazil’s President Jair Messias Bolsonaro said he has “sources” and knows for a fact that there was election fraud in 2020. According to The Independent, President Bolsonaro said he will wait a little longer before recognizing the U.S. election victory of Joe Biden. On Sunday he said,

“The media does not report on this but I have my sources of information that there really was a lot of fraud there,” he said. “Nobody talks about that. If it was enough to define (victory) for one or the other, I don’t know.”

According to The New York Post, he has also expressed doubts about Brazil’s current electronic voting system, urging the country to go back to a paper ballot system for the 2022 presidential election.