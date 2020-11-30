https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-gop-representative-loudermilk-technician-county-employee-wiped-election-data-servers-fulton-county-video/

Last night Cassandra Fairbanks reported that the recount in Georgia’s Fulton County was delayed due to the Dominion Voting Systems mobile server crashing on Sunday evening.

“Fulton County elections officials confirmed to 11Alive on Sunday that a newly-purchased Dominion Voting Systems mobile server had crashed earlier in the day.” “Technicians from Dominion have been dispatched to resolve the issue.”https://t.co/3VtEJaAOdp — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 30, 2020

Officials in the county, which includes Atlanta, said that the server was newly purchased.

TRENDING: BREAKING GEORGIA UPDATE: Judge Issues Restraining Order for 10 Days Preventing Defendants from Destroying or Erasing Dominion Voting Machines

“Technicians from Dominion have been dispatched to resolve the issue,” Fulton County officials said in a statement obtained by local station WXIA-TV. “The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has also been alerted to the issue and is aware of efforts to resolve the problem.”

The latest incident involving Dominion will certainly not help the bad image that the controversial company has earned.

On Monday night Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) told Newsmax not only did the server crash but it was WIPED CLEAN by a Fulton County employee!

Rep. Loudermilk: A judge has as you reported basically impounded certain voting machines to make sure they don’t wipe the data. Then we find out Fulton County effectively wiped its data because an IT technician which appears to be a county employee used the wrong server for the recount after Dominion told him not to use that server. And just in case there was a problem they backed up the data but they backed it up on the same server that crashed. Now we’re looking at do we even have the data on the Fulton County servers. We don’t know.

A forensic analysis of the Dominion voting machines needs to be performed. Judge rules that Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee County election officials are prohibited from erasing or destroying any of these voting machines. https://t.co/FMxkOhBGRR — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) November 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

