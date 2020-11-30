https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/30/canadian-churchgoers-have-to-be-a-lot-sneakier-if-they-want-to-pull-the-wool-over-this-brave-firefighters-watching-eyes-video/

Hey, here’s a bit of good news: Canada’s journalistic class can be just as miserable and obnoxious its American counterpart!

Case in point, CBC News’ Karen Georgina Smyth, who was probably on her way to a fire when she spotted a veritable inferno:

How dare they decline to speak with her on camera?! What are they trying to hide from an intrepid journalist like Georgina?

We’d say we’re already there.

