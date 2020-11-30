https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/30/canadian-churchgoers-have-to-be-a-lot-sneakier-if-they-want-to-pull-the-wool-over-this-brave-firefighters-watching-eyes-video/

Hey, here’s a bit of good news: Canada’s journalistic class can be just as miserable and obnoxious its American counterpart!

Case in point, CBC News’ Karen Georgina Smyth, who was probably on her way to a fire when she spotted a veritable inferno:

I counted more than 60 people inside this church in Chilliwack, a bold breach of PHO orders to suspend gatherings due to record high Covid cases. Another church nearby was visited by RCMP. Unfortunately both religious leaders decline to speak with us on camera. ⁦@cbcnewsbc⁩ pic.twitter.com/076COasRbX — GeorginaSmyth (@GeorgieSmyth) November 29, 2020

How dare they decline to speak with her on camera?! What are they trying to hide from an intrepid journalist like Georgina?

Stunning and brave — Cotton-headed Ninny Muggin (@justanurse25) November 30, 2020

Allow me to answer you in King James English: pic.twitter.com/gY48JtlD81 — The Hairy Chested Libertarian (@whoisnemoverne) November 30, 2020

You will forever be known as the Gladys Kravitz of your community. How proud your parents must be. https://t.co/K6bWgT4jDh — Psalmist with a P Jodi (@APLMom) November 30, 2020

At what point did you realize “I spent hours watching people going about their lives doing normal things, hoping bad things would happen to them”? — Jonathan Newman (@NewmanJ_R) November 30, 2020

Georgina is one of those journalists who would be first in line to volunteer and weld you inside your apartment if given the order. Virtue Signaling is her religion. https://t.co/ZJQUjlfffO — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 30, 2020

Good grief. It’s chilling. How close are we to media snitches? https://t.co/Dih65YXOTk — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 30, 2020

We’d say we’re already there.

