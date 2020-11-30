https://www.dailywire.com/news/cardi-b-slammed-hosting-maskless-party-tweets

On Sunday morning, rapper Cardi B held a party at her home for 12 kids and 25 adults. After she revealed that to the public — tweeting, “12 kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit!” — she was heavily criticized, prompting her first to apologize, but also add, “People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world.”

Cardi B stated that everyone who attended the party had been tested for COVID-19. Video shows many people dancing together without masks.

Some of the criticisms of Cardi B, according to The Daily Mail, included, “So what actually was the purpose of specifying the amount of people at your gathering…Knowing that a lot of people couldn’t even be with their families. All you could’ve said was you had a good holiday with your people…and I’m not even one to troll, but read the room.”

Another wrote: “I can promise you it’s not worth it to everyone else who is affected by your poor choices aka the healthcare workers who you will run to when you’re sick.”

A third: “Sis I love you but anyone behaving this way during a pandemic deserves to be dragged.”

A fourth: “Bragging about your large gathering during a pandemic to your millions of impressionable fans who do not have the money that you have to get rapid tests is irresponsible.”

Cardi B initially responded: “Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasnt trying to offend no1.”

Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

But she added, “People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world,” with a laughing/crying emoji.

“While Cardi shared that everyone invited to her home had been tested for COVID-19 beforehand, just because a test comes back negative doesn’t necessarily mean that person does not have the virus or won’t test positive for it in the coming days,” The Daily Mail suggested, adding, “In October she hosted a lavish bash for her 28th birthday in Las Vegas with very few attendees wearing masks or social distancing.”

Insider reported on October 12:

The “WAP” rapper turned 28 on Sunday, and chose to celebrate with a massive gathering of friends and family. Photos and videos posted to Cardi’s Instagram appear to show guests mingling, dancing and yelling without masks. Her guests also weren’t following social-distancing measures.

One commenter wrote, “Bruh that’s so irresponsible yall forget we are in a worldwide pandemic,” while another added, “so celebrities don’t think social distancing applies to them too? got it.”

Citing the COVID Tracking Project, The Daily Mail pointed out that the number of coronavirus patients currently being treated in U.S. hospitals has “nearly doubled in the last month, hitting more than 93,238 over the Thanksgiving weekend.”

Video of Sunday’s party below:

