http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/IZk4GrXRWyc/chai-feldblum-returns.php

Joe Biden, the devout Catholic who doesn’t know that the “P” in Psalms is silent, seems poised to carry on the left’s attack on religion. That’s a fair inference from the fact that his transition team includes Chai Feldblum — the prominent LGBT activist who believes that in almost all cases where the “sexual liberty” of gays conflicts with religious belief, “sexual liberty should win.”

Feldblum is part of the transition’s “agencies review teams.” These teams will evaluate the operations of Cabinet-level departments, regulatory agencies, etc. Feldblum is part of the group that will review the operations of the Department of Justice plus the Federal Election Commission, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the Commission on Civil Rights, the National Council on Disability, and more.

The press release announcing the members of the teams states that their purpose is to enable “President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and their cabinet to hit the ground running on Day One.” But in which direction will the administration be running?

With Feldblum on the team, it’s likely that the administration will be running in the direction of her radical LGBT agenda. And it’s likely that it will be running over many people of faith in the process.

As Feldblum recognized in her infamous statement that LGBT rights trump religious belief, there are cases in which the aggressive LGBT agenda can’t be reconciled with freedom of religious conscious. Gay and lesbian weddings are a good example.

A decent regard for religious freedom would dictate, at a minimum, a balancing of the two sets of rights. A decent regard for the Constitution as written might well favor religious rights. After all, these rights are expressly protected by the First Amendment. The “right” of same-sex couples to marry is a judicial invention.

But that’s not how left-wing LGBT activists see it. To them, it doesn’t matter whether there are a dozen bake shops in town capable of making a wedding case in the shape of a phallus. Strident gay couples can force a devout baker to produce that cake or else go out of business.

Nor does Feldblum’s agenda stop with coercing wedding vendors. For example, she favors mandating that transgender individuals can use the restroom and locker room of their choice.

Feldblum’s extreme views caused Sen. Mike Lee and a few others to oppose her renomination for EEOC commissioner. The nomination failed.

Would a Republican Senate block Feldblum’s nomination to an important job in the Biden administration? I don’t know. Does Feldblum, who now practices law at a big D.C. firm, want a job in the Biden administration? I don’t know that either.

It doesn’t matter much. What matters is that the Biden team is looking to Feldblum to shape its policy on LGBT issues. Even if Feldblum doesn’t take an official position, her acolytes will likely end up in key posts.

Feldblum’s selection for the Justice Department agency team is a clear indicator of the immoderation of the Biden-Harris administration. An analysis of many other members of the agency teams would show the same thing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

