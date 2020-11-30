https://www.oann.com/china-to-impose-sanctions-on-four-over-egregious-behaviour-on-hong-kong/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-to-impose-sanctions-on-four-over-egregious-behaviour-on-hong-kong

November 30, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will impose sanctions on four people over their egregious behaviour regarding the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong, it said on Monday.

They will be banned from entering China, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing.

This month, the United States said it was imposing sanctions on four more Chinese individuals related to actions over the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)

