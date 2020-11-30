https://www.theblaze.com/news/chinese-sociologist-drive-us-to-its-death

Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi says that it’s just a matter of time before China takes over the United States’ GDP.

What are the details?

According to a Monday report from the Daily Wire, Yi’s remarks — reported by MEMRI TV — came in mid-October and were delivered at the Shenzhenwan Dialogue Forum in Shenzhen, China.

MEMRI TV reported, “Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi said in an October 16, 2020 speech delivered at the Shenzhenwan Dialogue Forum in Shenzhen, China that China would overtake the United States in GDP by 2027, and that COVID-19 has been harmful to the U.S. and Europe but beneficial to China and North Korea.”

“Dr. Yi holds a PhD in sociology from the University of Illinois and according to his LinkedIn account, he is a full-time professor at Renmin University in China,” MEMRI TV noted. “Following Dr. Yi’s October 16 speech, Renmin University issued a statement denying his employment at the university.”

As highlighted by the Daily Wire, Yi in his remarks said, “It turns out that China is going to overtake the United States in 2027. It was said that this might be delayed for a year or two, but this year, God has pulled off a little trick, right? God created COVID-19 and spread it to every country in the world. … COVID-19 is bad for Europe and America, but it is beneficial for North Korea and China.”

Yi also said that the United States “will not survive” in the global economy.

“In the global economy, China stands out,” he said. “We are ahead of schedule in terms of overtaking the United States. There will be no problem reaching this goal in 2027. The U.S. will not survive. … As long as 1.4 billion Chinese people eat, sleep, defecate, and urinate every day, as long as we go to work every day, we will drive the U.S. to its death.”

Yi also said that China’s “4,000 dead” as a result of COVID-19 is nothing compared to the still-rising death toll in America.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Yi added, “We still have 4,000 dead, right? But if 4,000 die versus 220,000 in the United States, we haven’t really lost a single person, have we? We’re close to zero infections and zero deaths. If 4,000 people out of 1.4 billion die, that’s the same as no one getting sick and no one dying.”

