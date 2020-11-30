https://www.dailywire.com/news/chinese-sociologist-well-soon-surpass-u-s-u-s-will-not-survive-well-drive-u-s-to-its-death

A Chinese sociologist recently delivered marks at a forum reportedly in Shenzhen where he declared that it was only a matter of time before China overtakes the United States and effectively puts an end to it.

The remarks from Dr. Li Yi were reported by MEMRI TV, a research organization that normally tracks Islamic extremism around the world and anti-Semitism.

“Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi said in an October 16, 2020 speech delivered at the Shenzhenwan Dialogue Forum in Shenzhen, China that China would overtake the United States in GDP by 2027, and that COVID-19 has been harmful to the U.S. and Europe but beneficial to China and North Korea,” MEMRI reported. “Dr. Yi holds a PhD in sociology from the University of Illinois and according to his Linkedin account, he is a full-time professor at Renmin University in China. Following Dr. Yi’s October 16 speech, Renmin University issued a statement denying his employment at the university.”

The most inflammatory quotes from the speech include:

“It turns out that China is going to overtake the United States in 2027. It was said that this might be delayed for a year or two, but this year, God has pulled off a little trick, right? God created COVID-19 and spread it to every country in the world.”

“COVID-19 is bad for Europe and America, but it is beneficial for North Korea and China.”

“We still have 4,000 dead, right? But if 4,000 (Chinese) die versus 220,000 in the United States, we haven’t really lost a single person, have we? We’re close to zero infections and zero deaths. If 4,000 people out of 1.4 billion die, that’s the same as no one getting sick and no one dying.”

“In the global economy, China stands out. We are ahead of schedule in terms of overtaking the United States. There will be no problem reaching this goal in 2027. The U.S. will not survive.”

“As long as 1.4 billion Chinese people eat, sleep, defecate, and urinate every day, as long as we go to work every day, we will drive the U.S. to its death.”

Li’s claims that China has only lost 4,000 people to the pandemic and that North Korea has had zero infections have been strongly disputed by experts, U.S. officials, and British officials.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “executed two people, closed the country’s capital, and banned fishing at sea in a frantic attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Friday,” the New York Post reported. “The tyrant has been lashing out with ‘excessive anger’ and taking ‘irrational measures’ in recent weeks as a result of the pandemic, said one of the officials, Ha Tae-keung, who was briefed by National Intelligence Service.”

The Daily Wire reported:

North Korea is so isolated from the rest of the world and is so underdeveloped that a report last year from the prestigious Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health ranked the nation 193 out of 195 nations in terms of being prepared to face a pandemic. Kim spoke at an alleged military parade last month where he claimed that North Korea had not had a single coronavirus victim. CNN noted that “few experts believe that North Korea, a country of nearly 25 million people which shares a border with China, could have escaped the effects of a pandemic that has infected more than 36 million people worldwide, and killed more than 1 million people.”

