https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/video-schumer-says-senate-should-begin-confirmation-hearings-for-bidens-cabinet-before-inauguration/
About The Author
Related Posts
Virginia Gun Owners Plan To Send A “Moving Message” To Racist Democrat Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam
November 25, 2020
Republican Greg Gianforte Wins Toss Up Montana Governor Race
November 4, 2020
Are these Republicans “Squishy” or Corrupt?
November 30, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy