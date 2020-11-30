https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/duncan-schroeder/2020/11/29/cnn-already-spreading-fear-about-christmas-we-just-cant-do-it

After launching an assault on anyone visiting family for Thanksgiving, CNN has now moved on to to Christmas. On Saturday afternoon’s CNN Newsroom, fill in host Boris Sanchez brought on CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner to mandate to Americans that “we can’t just do” Christmas “this year.”

Sanchez introduced the reliably deranged doctor by stating that he labeled Thanksgiving “the mother of all super spreader events.”

CNN really does not like the idea of people wanting to gather with their loved ones for Thanksgiving. Two weeks ago, Don Lemon decreed “don’t gather” for Thanksgiving. He also brought on Obama stooge Andy Slavitt, who went on a crazy twitter rant where he recommended that parents “shun” their college kids who come home for Thanksgiving, to declare “don’t add parents, don’t add neighbors, don’t add college kids” to Thanksgiving celebrations.

Sanchez then asked for Reiner’s alleged expertise on how people should handle Christmas. Reiner responded by commanding American to not gather for Christmas:

So the next big holiday is obviously the Christmas/New Year’s holiday where people tend to travel, want to travel, want to be with family, but we just can’t do it this year. We’re going to cause needless deaths and particularly that’s among people we really care about, you know, our most vulnerable, our grandparents, our parents, our — our neighbors. We can’t travel this year. We need to stay home. This is a sacrifice that Americans can make and we should be making it for each other. Stay home, mask up, we’ll have a great series of holidays next year. We’ll really have something to celebrate next year.

CNN does not care if you love your family and have deeply held, religious values which make Christmas an important holiday. CNN knows what’s best for you and your family and religion are not it.

Reiner also has a talent for using extreme, alarmist rhetoric in regards to COVID. He claimed that simply going outside is dangerous, accused President Trump of “negligent homicide” for having campaign events, and called for governors and health experts to form a “shadow task force” to undermine Trump’s coronavirus policies. Due to such statements, Reiner sounds more like Alex Jones than a health expert.

Sanchez then asked what the bloodthirsty villains who “ignored the advice from the CDC” should do after traveling for Thanksgiving. Reiner claimed that they “should be quarantining for probably seven to 10 days”:

Well, they should be quarantining. They should be quarantining for probably seven to 10 days and then getting tested. That’s what they should do. If they just go back to what they were doing — going back to work, they are going to spread virus. So much of this virus is spread by asymptomatic folks. So stay home for more than a week, get tested, then go back to work.

How easy for a rich doctor to say. Average Americans have things to do like go to everyday jobs and can’t afford to sit in their house for over a week.

After attacking Thanksgiving, CNN has moved on to going after Christmas.

Read the full November 28th transcript here:

CNN Newsroom 11/28/20 3:07:09 PM BORIS SANCHEZ: CNN medical analyst Dr. Anthony Reiner joins me now, he’s a professor of medicine at George Washington University. Dr. Reiner, thank you so much for joining us. You describe Thanksgiving as potentially the mother of all super spreader events. There are other major holidays on the way, so what should the average American be doing right now to stay safe? DR. JONATHAN REINER (CNN MEDICAL ANALYST): They should be masking up and not traveling. This virus is, you know, no longer isolated to certain enclaves in the United States. It’s all over the country. And when people travel from place to place, they just further that spread. So the next big holiday is obviously the Christmas/New Year’s holiday where people tend to travel, want to travel, want to be with family, but we just can’t do it this year. We’re going to cause needless deaths and particularly that’s among people we really care about, you know, our most vulnerable, our grandparents, our parents, our — our neighbors. We can’t travel this year. We need to stay home. This is a sacrifice that Americans can make and we should be making it for each other. Stay home, mask up, we’ll have a great series of holidays next year. We’ll really have something to celebrate next year. SANCHEZ: And — and for those folks that have already ignored the advice from the CDC and they’ve already traveled, what advice — practical advice do you have for them once they get home? REINER: Well, they should be quarantining. They should be quarantining for probably seven to 10 days and then getting tested. That’s what they should do. If they just go back to what they were doing — going back to work, they are going to spread virus. So much of this virus is spread by asymptomatic folks. So stay home for more than a week, get tested, then go back to work.

