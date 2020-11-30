https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/30/cnns-chris-cillizza-gushes-over-bidens-injured-foot-as-the-epitome-of-transparency-its-not-n1181693

I nearly burst out loud laughing when I read the headline of Chris Cillizza’s latest on CNN.com: “Why Joe Biden’s broken foot reveals how different his White House will be from Donald Trump’s.”

Naturally, despite my better judgment, I just had to read the article. I’ve gotten used to Cillizza’s (and frankly all of CNN’s) kneejerk criticism and skepticism of President Trump, but this smarmy Biden lovefest stuff is a whole new level of cringe.

After noting that former Vice President Joe Biden had slipped and injured his foot while playing with his dog Major, Cillizza lauds the fact that “We were quickly told — via the traveling press pool — that Biden was going to see his orthopedist out of an abundance of caution.”

Cillizza continued, “Within two hours, there was a statement from Dr. Kevin O’Connor noting that Biden’s foot had been X-rayed and it appeared as though he had a sprain. A CT scan was going to be conducted just to confirm the diagnosis, however.”

I’m not gonna quote the rest, but the tl;dr is: another scan, yada, yada, yada, look how transparent Biden is compared to Donald Trump!

“Transparency in matters of health and, well, everything else, is fundamental to a functioning democracy,” Cillizza asserted. “And we have had the opposite of that for these last four years.”

Cillizza’s praising of Biden’s “transparency” involving a minor accident after which the former vice president would be required to wear a brace in public stands in stark contrast to his attacks on Fox News for raising questions about Joe Biden’s health, which he called dog-whistling.

“But even partisanship should have its limits,” he wrote in June 2019. “And one of those limits should be raising entirely unfounded questions about a presidential candidate’s health.”

Joe Biden has had two brain aneurysms, and countless incidents documented that raise questions about his mental faculties that have still gone insufficiently answered by Biden or his representatives. When Biden’s eye became filled with blood during a CNN town hall event in September 2019, resulting in a lot of questions about his health, there were no answers from him or his campaign. In fact, at the time of the incident, he hadn’t released any medical records since 2008. Biden was then under a lot of pressure to release his full medical history, which he never did, opting instead to have his physician release a three-page medical summary in December 2019 that made no mention of his cognitive health, nor mentioned the apparent burst blood vessel in his eye months earlier. Biden also refused to take a cognitive test to prove his mental fitness to serve as president.

Throughout his campaign, Biden has done nothing to assuage concerns about his cognitive decline, but Chris Cillizza believes Biden deserves a trophy for transparency for releasing information on a foot injury?

_____

