(Chart from WKNO News in Madison, Wisconsin).

Two days ago we reported on suspect ballots in Wisconsin and President Trump followed up our post with a tweet regarding the subject.

We now have evidence that this situation might be a much larger issue than we ever imagined.



We reported the following a few days ago on November 28th:

We now know more. We received a response from the City Attorney for the Madison (Wisconsin) Attorney’s Office, Mike Haas, regarding our piece. Haas stated in part that:

…the initials [in our report] are for the Clerk who issues the ballots. So why would it be surprising to see the same initials on so many ballots. It would actually be odd if that was not the case. And those “fake votes” in the photo? Those are actually called Express Votes ballots which are cast using universal voting equipment designed to allow people with disabilities to vote…

Haas was Wisconsin’s Elections Commission leader before being rejected from this post by the Wisconsin Senate.

What was left unsaid however, was the total number of “indefinitely confined” voters, or Express Votes ballots for individuals with disabilities. These votes skyrocketed from around 60,000 in 2016 to over 200,000 in 2020.

No photo ID is required in Wisconsin for indefinitely confined voters. We currently don’t know how many of these votes had the initials of MLW on them. Nor do we know if they were filled out and presented properly with all the required proof needed to vote.



A local Madison news outlet reported on the ‘indefinite confined’ ballots from the 2020 election:

These voters are not required to show proof of a photo ID to vote absentee if they apply for a certification declaring them indefinitely confined whether it be due to age, physical illness, infirmity or they are disabled for an indefinite period. The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) does not allow using the confined status as a way to avoid using a photo ID, instead, it’s an option thousands more voters used this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “They don’t have to show a photo ID but it does not exempt them from voter registration, signing their absentee certificate and having a witness on their absentee ballot,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official.

The MacIver Institute has more:

The total number of indefinitely confined voters in Wisconsin now stands at 243,900. Last year, the total number was only 72,000. That is an increase of 238% in just over a year. Those voters enjoy a special perk when requesting an absentee ballot – they are exempt for the state’s voter ID law.”

The key here is – how many votes were signed by MLW and not the individuals themselves, who are required to sign their ballots.

Trump is supposed to file his lawsuit in Wisconsin today or tomorrow. It would not be surprising to see these tens of thousands of votes included in the lawsuit.

