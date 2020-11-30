https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/crowd-erupts-cheers-giuliani-tells-az-state-lawmakers-political-career-worth-losing-can-save-right-vote-america-video/

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis appeared before Arizona state lawmakers in a public hearing on Monday.

The Democrats used every form of voter fraud to steal Arizona with help from the traitors in the media.

Trump’s legal team argued that the Democrats used mail-in ballots as a backup for when they fell too far behind.

Rudy Giuliani was on fire in his opening argument on Monday.

TRENDING: BREAKING GEORGIA UPDATE: Judge Issues Restraining Order for 10 Days Preventing Defendants from Destroying or Erasing Dominion Voting Machines

The crowd erupted in cheers as Rudy Giuliani issued a clarion call to state lawmakers: “I’m gonna ask you to fight…Your political career is worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America.”

He continued, “At times in our history certain men and women have stepped forward and lost their political career to give us the rights that we have.”

WATCH:

Mayor @RudyGiuliani to Arizona state legislatures: “Your political career is worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America.” pic.twitter.com/IPumw6Z3tB — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

