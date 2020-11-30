https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/crowd-gasps-amid-testimony-ease-hacking-vote-counting-machines/

Whatever the outcome of the 2020 presidential eventually is, a second President Trump term, a Joe Biden White House or something else, Americans will have been given a harsh lesson in election security.

“Your vote is not as secure as your Venmo account,” an expert witness told lawmakers Monday in a hearing in Arizona.

“Your vote is not as secure as your Venmo account,” says witness at #ArizonaHearing pic.twitter.com/NnM7FmshjK — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 30, 2020

The Spectator explained the witness was Retired Army Col. Phil Waldron, an information warfare officer who already has testified about election security in other venues.

He appeared at a public hearing held by Arizona lawmakers and featuring Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, and senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis.

The topics included Dominion, the company that provides equipment and software to count ballots in a number of states, even though Texas refused to contract with the company because of questions about its abilities.

“Col. Waldron spoke on how vulnerable Dominion is to hackers and the crowd gasped,” the report said. “Waldron said votes in the Dominion voting system can be changed ‘by an authorized user or an unauthorized user (hacker).'”

Venmo is a mobile payment program.

At Rumble, noted author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza posted a video explaining how an election witness reported being “cut off” from watching the processing of “problem” ballots.

The witness estimated thousands of ballots were handled in ways that were not explained and, in fact, from which she was banned from observing.

National File noted Waldron also confirmed “SharpieGate,” a controversy that developed when Arizona voters reported they were forced to use Sharpies to vote, rather than ballpoint pens, and their ballots subsequently could not be read.

The report said Maricopa County Elections Assistant Director Kelly Dixon confirmed that there were problems with ballots on which Sharpie markers were used, but still insisting that those needed to be used on election day.

BUSTED: This internal email from Maricopa County, AZ talks about “Issues and Concerns” with markers but says they have to give voters markers anyway instead of ballpoint pens on Election Day HUGE! pic.twitter.com/im2NMkC7gC — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the Washington Examiner said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, assigned the state’s presidential race victory to Joe Biden despite the continuing questions about the vote integrity.

Giuliani, at the legislative hearing organized by members of the GOP, said, “The officials certifying have made no effort to find out the truth, which seems to me gives the state Legislature a perfect reason to take over the conduct of this election, because it’s being conducted irresponsibly and unfairly. And why doesn’t your state Legislature exercise its responsibility under the Constitution?”

While most states automatically assign Electoral College electors based on the popular vote, the U.S. Constitution actually assigns that responsibility to state lawmakers, and in several states, that has been discussed. In an least one swing state, there’s already a campaign by lawmakers to take back that decision.

Gateway Pundit also reported Waldron confirmed experts during the election witnessed Dominion hardware and software communicating with a computer bank in Frankfurt, Germany.

That has been reported earlier, but there remain no answers to date about what exactly was taking place.

Giuliani encouraged Arizona lawmakers to act: “I’m gonna ask you to fight … Your political career is worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America,” he said. “At times in our history certain men and women have stepped forward and lost their political career to give us the rights that we have.”

Mayor @RudyGiuliani to Arizona state legislatures: “Your political career is worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America.” pic.twitter.com/IPumw6Z3tB — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 30, 2020

Arizona is one of several states in which anomalies in the voting on Election Day have raised serious concerns of vote fraud. Essentially, the pattern described by witnesses in several states is that after the polls closed, Joe Biden would get massive dumps of votes, sometimes 100,000 at a time, while the president got none.

Then when a clear Biden lead was established, the vote proportion would give Biden enough to maintain a lead. There are multiple recount challenges and court cases going on now, and several courts have held or scheduled hearings.

Should the vote from only two or three states be found invalid, and thrown out, the election of the next president could fall to the U.S. House of Representatives, where each state would get one single vote, no matter the population or size of the delegation.

