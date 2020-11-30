https://www.theblaze.com/news/daily-beast-rick-wilson

Rick Wilson, the Daily Beast‘s editor-at-large, says he and presumably others “won’t forget” and “won’t forgive” what Trump supporters did to America.

In his rant, Wilson also appeared to compare the United States to a cheap hooker that President Donald Trump used and abused.

What are the details?

In a Sunday night editorial tagged “overdue penalties,” Wilson said that it’s simply “not enough to merely enjoy their agony and humiliation” as former Vice President Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated in January 2021.

“It’s not enough to hope they’ll be shamed and correct their behavior,” Wilson added in his short — but very pointed — remarks.

“The dark is rising for Trump’s sycophants, toadies, and enablers,” Wilson wrote. “Their tough-guy acts and f***-your-feelings s***-talk have become a furious whine of complaints and recriminations as a toxic slurry of rage and despair has left a stinging bile in the back of their throats that won’t go away.”

“Trump lost,” he continued, “and they can’t spin their way past it.”

Pointing to the Trump campaign’s election fraud-related lawsuits against various states, Wilson added, “Even as his lawyers are all but chased out of each town where they file their absurd, doomed lawsuits, the true believers still imagine some miracle emerging from the wreckage of Trump’s campaign.”

“The media apparatus that monetized the moronic state of religion of Trumpism is still pumping their slowcoach followers full of stupid, easily disproven lies.”

Wilson then appeared to compare the country to a cheap prostitute in concluding his rantings.

“The Professional Class of Republicans, though, know that the bitter end is here — that their dirty half-decade of personal abnegation and degradation is coming to a sick, sad finale,” he concluded. “It would leave them with a sense of shame if they had any. Most of the GOP, Inc. types long ago lost that sensibility. Still, America is watching them experiencing a combination of fury and humiliation as Trump heads to the door before even dropping the cash on the nightstand.”

