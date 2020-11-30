https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/rashida-tlaib-scrubs-anti-semitic-tweet/
About The Author
Related Posts
Justice Alito: Philadelphia ‘Can’t Stand’ Message Archdiocese Sends by Adhering to Traditional Marriage
November 5, 2020
President Trump, Beijing Biden Campaigns Prepare For Lengthy Battles For Potential Mail-In Disaster
November 3, 2020
Candace Owens Calls for Return of Manly Men
November 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy