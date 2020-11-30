https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/30/does-the-postmodern-left-lack-a-coherent-intellectual-foundation/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio, Spencer Klavan, host of the “Young Heretics” podcast and Associate Editor at The Claremont Institute, joined Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to discuss how the postmodern left will continue to engage in the culture war under a Biden administration.

According to both Klavan and Jashinsky, the left’s battle to push issues about sex and gender will take priority on their social agendas.

“At the very root, you’re being not just asked but demanded to change your language as a marker,” Klavan said. “It is not your right to perceive reality as you perceive it. It doesn’t belong to you to make that call it belongs to somebody else.”

Despite the strong and overbearing narrative pushed by social progressives, Klavan believes that “this madness will not stand with the American people” as shown in the 2020 election.

“This whole notion that demographics is destiny, that Trump and the Republican Party and its sort of new nationalist form represent the absolute antithesis of all that is good and virtuous for anybody marginalized, any kind of minority, that whole narrative has been shot to pieces. And people believe it less and less,” Klavan added.

