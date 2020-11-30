https://noqreport.com/2020/11/30/dominion-server-in-atlanta-conveniently-crashes-during-recount-had-to-be-removed/

This is getting ridiculous. Correction: This has been ridiculous from the start. The massive voter fraud scheme in Georgia is in the process of being exposed left and right, but that’s not stopping anyone complicit among their election officials or Dominion Voting Systems from continuing to try to cover it all up. Case in point: A convenient “crash” of the voting systems right in the middle of recounts.

According to 11Alive in Atlanta:

The push to complete a recount requested by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has hit a snag in Georgia’s most populous county as the statewide deadline looms.

Fulton County elections officials confirmed to 11Alive on Sunday that a newly-purchased Dominion Voting Systems mobile server had crashed earlier in the day.

“Technicians from Dominion have been dispatched to resolve the issue,” Fulton County officials said in a statement. “The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has also been alerted to the issue and is aware of efforts to resolve the problem.”

Earlier Sunday, a judge blocked, unblocked, and then reblocked tampering with voting machines in the state through three separate, contradictory orders. It seems plausible, at least in conspiracy theory circles, that the “crash” of this particular server was necessary to “fix” the data or to cover up any tracks left by those who are engaged in the coup against the nation.

Georgia is among 6-8 states whose election results are being challenged by multiple teams of attorneys across the nation. It is the focus on independent attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell who have each filed multiple lawsuits in the state. But as the apparent shenanigans regarding voter fraud mounts, some have argued the cover-up may be bigger than the initial fraud.

Multiple reports have come in that the “crashed” server had to be removed from the area where observers were present.

The coup ringleaders overextended themselves to try to make up for President Trump’s landslide. But in doing so, they left mountains of evidence. The only question is if their efforts to cover it all up will be successful.

