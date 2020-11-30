https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/dow-falls-200-points-end-november/

(CNBC) — Stocks fell on Monday as traders booked some profits given the historically strong gains logged in November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 271.73 points, or 0.9%, to close at 29,638.64. Earlier in the day, the Dow was down by more than 400 points. The S&P 500 slid 0.5% to 3,621.63, and the Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 0.1% at 12,198.74.

Travelers and Chevron were among the worst-performing Dow stocks, falling 3.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Energy led the way lower in the S&P 500, losing 5.4% for its worst day since June 24.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

