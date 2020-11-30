https://justthenews.com/world/latin-america/dozens-armed-guns-take-control-streets-brazilian-city-rob-bank?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dozens of people with guns descended upon a Brazilian city overnight Tuesday, seizing control of the streets and engaging in an assault on a bank.

The Associated Press reported that footage played on the Globo television network revealed people in hoods, wearing black clothing on the streets of Criciuma in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, as well as individuals being held hostage amid the episode.

The outlet said that at least 30 assailants and 10 vehicles were connected with the episode, according to Anselmo Cruz, the leader of the state police’s robbery and kidnapping department.

The perpetrators exchanged fire with authorities, Santa Catarina’s military police stated on Twitter. Authorities eventually found the assailants’ vehicles. Some vehicles had blood stains inside, indicating that some of the individuals had been shot by police.

Globo quoted Cruz as stating that the thieves shot bullets with calibers that could take down a helicopter, according to the AP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

