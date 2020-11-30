Police blocked dozens of protesters from gathering outside of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s home to demonstrate against his coronavirus restrictions.

Police officers are seen in a video blocking the protesters from moving forward, with state Senate candidate David Winkler saying that the protesters were on Murphy’s street but not able to gather closer to his home.

“I’m out here at Governor Murphy’s street, where we are protesting his unconstitutional orders as well as stop the steal. Currently, Governor Murphy is not letting us down the street. Blocking us from going down the street,” he said.

“This has nothing to do with Biden, this has to do with unconstitutional emergency orders that have killed our economy,” Winkler said in the video. “We’ve got Proud Boys here, we’ve got Trump supporters here, we’ve got everybody here.”

“You are not above the law,” one protester is heard saying in a video.

“We the people matter!” the crowd chanted.

The protesters initially gathered to show support for President Trump’s legal battles concerning the election results, with them then going to Murphy’s home in Middletown to protest “COVID19 Shutdowns that have destroyed our economy.”

“I am humbled to be asked to speak at the Stop the Steal New Jersey Rally held in Conjunction with a March to Governor Murphy’s House to protest the COVID19 Shutdowns that have destroyed our economy,” Winkler posted on Twitter Friday.

“@GovMurphy lives in a cul de sac in a 6 million dollar house. New Jersians are protesting there today and he has the police blocking off entry to the cul de sac, which is public, and is instead having them block a main road. He shuts down our businesses. He shuts down our roads,” a Twitter user posted, adding that at least 12 police cruisers were present, including a K-9 unit.

@GovMurphy lives in a cul de sac in a 6 million dollar house. New Jersians are protesting there today and he has the police blocking off entry to the cul de sac, which is public, and is instead having them block a main road. He shuts down our businesses. He shuts down our roads pic.twitter.com/G6sBrcvORP — Ben OSullivan (@MargerineMagpie) November 28, 2020

“#NJ08 I supported this peaceful protest at Gov Murphys street, no matter how angry we are we must remember we #BackTheBlue & must not act like Antifa or BLM. We must take that energy to the ballot box& #stopthesteal. Patriots are rising here in NJ @NJGOP @INSIDER__NJ @Timcast,” Winkler said in another Twitter post.

Murphy has been criticized over restricting Thanksgiving dinners to no more than 10 people and was confronted over his measures this month in a video that has gone viral.

“Hey, how ya doing?” a woman asked the governor as he dined in a restaurant with his family. Another woman is heard saying in the video, “You are such a d—.”

“You’re having fun with your family, and in the meantime, you’re having all other kind of b——- going on,” the first woman added.

Local police and Murphy’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.