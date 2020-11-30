https://noqreport.com/2020/11/30/dr-scott-atlas-leaves-white-house-coronavirus-task-force/

For months, Dr. Scott Atlas has been arguably the only truly lucid voice among advisers in the White House COVID-19 task force. Unlike Dr. Anthony Fauci or Dr. Deborah Birx, Atlas has taken into account more than just the coronavirus itself when deciding how to advise the President. He has considered economic hardships and psychological effects of sustained lockdowns, considerations that have been demonstrated to be arguably worse than the disease itself.

Now, Atlas is leaving the task force. According to The Daily Wire:

Dr. Scott Atlas announced on Monday that he was resigning from his role on the Trump administration’s Coronavirus Task Force after serving on a 130-day Special Government Employee detail.

“I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States. I thank you for the honor and privilege to serve on behalf of the American people since August, during these difficult months for our nation,” Atlas wrote. “I worked hard with a singular focus – to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic. As you know, I always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence. As time went on, like all scientists and health policy scholars, I learned new information and synthesized the latest data from around the world, all in an effort to provide you with the best information to serve the greater public good.”

Atlas said that the guidance that he provided to the administration was always centered around minimizing the damage from the pandemic and the policies were developed in response to the pandemic. He said that he especially kept working class people and the poor in mind as he developed a coronavirus response.

“These views were in agreement with those of many of the world’s top epidemiologists and medical scientists from Harvard, Oxford, and other top academic institutions, as well as with those of thousands of medical and public health scientists from around the world,” Atlas continued. “Although some may disagree with those recommendations, it is the free exchange of ideas that lead to scientific truths, which are the very foundation of any civilized society. Indeed, I cannot think of a time where safeguarding science and the scientific debate is more urgent.”

During his time at the White House, he received scorn from millions of Americans who embrace lockdowns and adore Fauci. Mainstream media has been brutal towards him and he has been suppressed or censored by Big Tech on multiple occasions. But patriots who believe, like Atlas does, that the coronavirus response may be worse than COVID-19 itself have stood by and endorsed his recommendations.

Honored to have served @realDonaldTrump and the American people during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/xT1hRoYBMh — Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) December 1, 2020

Dr. Atlas will be sorely missed, not only as a voice of reason in the cacophony of bad advice bombarding the President, but also as a beacon of hope that not all scientists and doctors have turned political. Godspeed, Doctor.

