https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/dr-shiva-presents-data-arizona-hearing-completely-obliterates-biden-victory-narrative-video/

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis appeared before Arizona state lawmakers in a public hearing on Monday.

Rudy Giuliani was on fire in his opening argument on Monday.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Rudy Giuliani issued a clarion call to state lawmakers: “I’m gonna ask you to fight…Your political career is worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America.”

Trump’s legal team brought out many credible witnesses again on Monday who testified on the Dominion voting machines and other irregularities that point to outright Democrat voter fraud.

TRENDING: BREAKING GEORGIA UPDATE: Judge Issues Restraining Order for 10 Days Preventing Defendants from Destroying or Erasing Dominion Voting Machines

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai presented very powerful data that completely obliterated the Biden victory narrative.

Dr. Shiva’s credentials are impressive. He holds 4 degrees from MIT.

Watch Dr. Shiva talk about his credentials and background:

🤣💥💥💥

LEFT: “This hearing is a sham these witnesses are clowns RUDY:

Dr. Shiva @va_shiva

can you please share

your credentials?

🎤 drop@realDonaldTrump

🌵#Arizona pic.twitter.com/o8u33EckBK — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia (@michaelbeatty3) November 30, 2020

Dr. Shiva presented his data at the Arizona hearing, showing the only way for Joe Biden to have statistically caught up with President Trump was if Democrat votes came in at 130% for Biden and -30% for Trump.

This is impossible.

This data presented by Dr. Shiva completely obliterates the Biden victory narrative.

WATCH:

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai presents his data at the #ArizonaHearing, showing the only way for Biden to have statistically caught up with @realDonaldTrump was if Democrat votes came in at 130% for Biden and -30% for Trump pic.twitter.com/P2q80JWs78 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

