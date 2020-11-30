https://www.oann.com/egypts-finance-minister-expects-disbursal-of-1-6-billion-of-imf-funding-by-end-december/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=egypts-finance-minister-expects-disbursal-of-1-6-billion-of-imf-funding-by-end-december

November 30, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt expects to receive a $1.6 billion disbursal from the International Monetary Fund by end-December, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Monday.

The IMF said earlier this month it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a $5.2 billion financing agreement.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Nayera Abdullah; Editing by Leslie Adler)

