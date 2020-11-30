https://www.theblaze.com/news/eric-clapton-anti-lockdown-cancel-culture

Eric Clapton announced Friday that he and fellow music legend Van Morrison will be releasing a new anti-lockdown single in early December.

The announcement did not sit well with those who believe stringent, business-killing lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic should not be questioned. So the cancel culture went to work to try to discredit Clapton’s anti-lockdown work by reminding people of racially insensitive remarks the rocker made more than 40 years ago.

What lockdown song?

Irish rocker and songwriter Morrison began releasing a series of anti-lockdown protest songs this fall for which he received serious pushback — including from his own government.

His first three songs — “Born To Be Free,” “As I Walked Out,” and “No More Lockdown” — questioned the COVID mandates the U.K. government put in place and said the lockdowns were being used to “enslave” the people. Morrison complained that the government was not allowing people to “have the right to think for themselves.”

In response, Northern Ireland’s health minister called the songs “dangerous.”

Now Morrison is at it again with the new record collaboration with Clapton, which will the be the fourth song in the series, Variety reported Friday.

The new song, “Stand and Deliver,” which was written by Morrison and recorded by Clapton, is set to be released Dec. 4.

Proceeds from the new single will be donated to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which the artist set up to benefit musicians whose careers were hobbled by lockdowns.

Clapton called the lack of live events due to government-imposed restrictions “deeply upsetting” and shared his appreciation for and alignment with Morrison in a statement Friday, as reported by Variety.

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” Clapton said. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

In the same release, Morrison said he and his fellow musicians are not giving up in pressing the government to stop standing in the way of live music events: “Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations. It is heart-breaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry.”

What old Clapton quote is the cancel culture focusing on?

Because Clapton dared to stand against government-instituted mandates, the cancel culture came for him.

In an effort to discredit Clapton’s stance against lockdowns, the woke crowd dug up 44-year-old racist comments the artist made — comments he has recanted and for which he has repeatedly apologized.

The pro-lockdown crowd posted comments Clapton made at a 1976 Birmingham concert during which Clapton told the crowd he wanted to “stop Britain from becoming a black colony” and “keep Britain white.”

In a profanity- and epithet-laden rant, Clapton told the crowd to support Enoch Powell, a known racist Tory member of Parliament, and to send foreigners packing, the Daily Beast reported.

Clapton has long lamented his statements and repeatedly said he was “ashamed” of how he had acted.

“I sabotaged everything I got involved with,” the artist said, according to the Daily Beast. “I was so ashamed of who I was, a kind of semi-racist, which didn’t make sense. Half of my friends were black, I dated a black woman, and I championed black music.”

