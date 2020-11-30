https://noqreport.com/2020/11/30/expert-more-than-1-7m-biden-votes-in-california-are-suspect/

The consolation prize for President Trump in the Golden State was that he won 5.5 million votes in 2020, a million plus more than four years ago. But did Joe Biden really top 11 million ballots as officially reported? One experienced programmer and information security expert thinks the answer is likely not. In fact, the Democratic candidate may not have even topped 10 million.

Article originally posted on Press California.

Doing a deep dive analysis of the election live-feed used by the New York Times, the researcher, with two decades of experience looking for data anomalies, estimated that at least 1.7 million votes for Joe Biden were statistically suspicious and likely the result of electronic fraud, he told PressCalifornia.com in an exclusive interview.

Suspicious votes could top 5M

Filtering out suspicious anomalies in the data, the Fortune 500 company data auditor estimated that Trump lost by California by an estimated 2,990,000 votes, rather than the current official count of about 4,732,000 votes.

The estimate is based on a filter to weed out extreme cases of statistical “noise” in the data. Smaller anomalies, if included, could push the actual number of suspect Biden votes over 5M, he said.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Identified as “Sean” to protect his identify (just look at the Twitter comments to see why) he posted his results from California and all other states on Twitter @redpillx2.

“What do these states look like if you delete out vote dumps,” he pondered in a Twitter thread. “It’s probably more real that the results we’ve seen posted in the press and elsewhere.”

By vote dumps, Sean means batches of election results red flagged for suspicious anomalies that suggest a high probability of fraud.

Third Party Three Card Monte

In a related thread, he posted data patterns that seemed to indicate systemic ballot shifts in favor of Biden in every state.

“Most of the time the cheating in the election wasn’t as simple as the votes going to one particular candidate,” he explained. “What they did was take votes from Trump and send them to third party or take both from [third party] and give to Biden.”

Even in California. Sean estimates that, in a sort of complex Three Card Monte, this arrangement shifted more than 130,000 votes from Trump and third party candidates to Biden.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

