As Twitchy readers know, Ted Cruz sort of broke Democrats yesterday when he pointed out they are officially the party of the rich while more and more, the GOP is the party of the working class. Ted wasn’t just making things up, he had a nifty graph and everything …

Look at how it’s changed over time.

Today’s Dems are the party of the rich. GOP is and should be the party of the working class. https://t.co/WMTDtKTzwU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 29, 2020

Guess when ‘Big Tech’ and Hollywood are on your side you really are the party of the rich.

Of the elite.

Of the out of touch.

Take for example, Alyssa Milano:

This is hilarious. Why is the GOP blocking covid relief from working class families if it’s the party of working class? Or blocking the bill to raise minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour. Sit down. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2020

Oooh … sit down.

She’s so edgy, talking to a senator like that.

And c’mon, she just proved his point. Wealthy, Hollywood-type babbling about a minimum wage she thinks will help the little people … Democrats really do talk down to others, don’t they? It’s obnoxious.

Ted responded in kind:

Alyssa, facts matter. Dems have TWICE filibustered $500Bn in emergency COVID relief. EVERY SINGLE Senate Dem voted to block relief—Pelosi refuses even to talk—bc they believe maximizing economic pain helped Biden & it helps Dems in GA. & they trust the press to cover for them. https://t.co/vQBXmwiJRs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 30, 2020

Because the press DOES cover for them and they have for years.

Decades maybe.

Ted, she’s a VAPID Actress who no real idea how things work and uses her pathetic social media account to spew her nonsense every single day. She won’t believe a thing you tell her because she THINKS she knows the truth. She knows NOTHING. — EJM1963WI 🏌️ (@ejm1963) November 30, 2020

Vapid is a word we do not use nearly enough.

Democrats only care about the rich and powerful — Dailey 🎄 (@DaileyOfficial) November 30, 2020

Hence the party of the rich.

Yup.

***

