Far-left actress Bette Midler and longtime member of the Hollywood elite is taking it on the chin for a tone-deaf tweet in which she ripped conservatives and wealthy people “sailing by us in their yachts.”

What did she tweet?

Midler on Sunday hopped on Twitter and made her case:

“How will Americans make any progress with #MoscowMitch as #SenateMajorityLeader?” she asked. “He’ll block every piece of legislation created to move us forward, because that’s the definition of conservatism. We’ll be treading water for years, except the rich, sailing by us in their yachts.”

What was the reaction?

Some folks who read Midler’s tweet were more than a little bit taken aback by her hypocrisy:

“I agree Bette & I’m a huge fan, but if I’m not mistaken, you’re pretty rich,” one commenter wrote back. “So while I agree that Mitch needs to go, you probably shouldn’t call out rich ppl when you are one of them. Maybe call out rich ppl and get them to support the cause and help out. Just a suggestion.”

“You Are ‘the rich.’ Lol,” another observer said. “McConnell isn’t the most conservative, but he’s wise for blocking anything you call ‘moving forward.’ You wouldn’t know the definition of conservatism even if someone explained it to you in 3rd grade-level terms in crayon.”

“What is your net worth, Bette baby?” another commenter asked. “Why haven’t you put your money where your loud mouth is and given it away voluntarily to help those worse off than you? Why do you still live as a rich person? Could it be because you’re just another hypocrite piece of s**t. Why yes, yes it is.”

A few other commenters offered visual aids along with their words:

Anything else?

This was far from the first time Midler let loose with an outrageous social media statement:

