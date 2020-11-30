https://disrn.com/news/facebook-set-to-buy-1-billion-start-up/

Last Updated Nov 30th, 2020 at 3:51 pm

Facebook is set to buy Kustomer, a startup valued at $1 billion specializing in customer service and chatbots, the social media company announced on Monday.

Kustomer’s technology compiles conversations from different channels and puts them on a single screen, making it easier for companies to respond to customers online. The company already has a relationship with Facebook, allowing companies to aggregate and respond to customers through Facebook Messenger. It also began working with Facebook’s Instagram in October.

Kustomer was founded in 2015 by Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel.

