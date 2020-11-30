https://www.theepochtimes.com/fauci-surge-upon-a-surge-of-covid-19-possible-in-coming-weeks_3598202.html

A top government infectious disease expert said Sunday he sees the possibility of a third and even fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We may see a surge upon a surge,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a virtual appearance on ABC’s “This Week.” “You know, we don’t want to frighten people, but that’s just the reality. We said that these things would happen as we got into the cold weather and as we began traveling. And they’ve happened. It’s going to happen again,” he added. Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the United States is already seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19. “The concern we had as we entered into the Thanksgiving holiday, and as we’re now coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday, is that the travel and the people congregating at dinners that you’d expect—we tried …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

