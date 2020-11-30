https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/fbi-wants-see-vote-fraud-evidence/

The FBI has taken an interest in an independent investigation of vote fraud in the 2020 election, requesting the files of people who allegedly voted in several states.

Phill Kline, the director the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, and Matt Braynard, who works with the Thomas More’s Voter Integrity Project, both confirmed the move Sunday on Twitter:

After learning that hundreds of thousands of ballots are potentially fraudulent- The FBI has now requested to look at our data. See statement below: pic.twitter.com/4CZKITK5cz — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) November 29, 2020

Update: – The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots. – By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

Braynard wrote, “While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order.”

Braynard said there’s evidence of people “on record” who have voted in multiple states.

“I can show you the names of the people on the record having voted in multiple states in the raw data the states make available, so this isn’t speculative, this is just what the data shows,” he wrote.

Kline said the data “has been used to identify hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots in the states where we filed litigation.”

Paul Bedard, in his “Washington Secrets” column in the Washington Examiner, noted President Trump has been critical of the Department of Justice and the FBI for not being more aggressive in investigating evidence that vote fraud was a determining factor in the 2020 election.

The Amistad Project already has filed lawsuits, based on evidence of fraud, in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia.

Last week, the Amistad Project asked Michigan’s Supreme Court to “declare the election results invalid on the basis of unlawful conduct by state and local officials.”

The complaints allege that the states counted fraudulent ballots while omitting valid ones.

Just the News reported the Michigan lawsuit seeks the preservation of any evidence to support its claim of rampant election fraud.

“The pattern of lawlessness was so pervasive and widespread that it deprived the people of Michigan of a free and fair election, throwing the integrity of the entire process into question,” said Kline.

The complaint alleges Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and other election officials “circumvented the explicit intent of the Michigan Legislature, which established an absentee ballot process designed to minimize the risk of fraud.”

Benson sent unsolicited absentee ballot applications to every household in the state without checking whether the recipients were living there any longer, were eligible to vote or were even still alive, the complaint states.

Amistad’s case in the Wisconsin Supreme Court asserts there were 150,000 “potentially fraudulent ballots” in the state’s presidential election, which Biden unofficially won by 20,000 votes.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia are among the swing states where credible claims of fraud have been raised.

In Georgia, the group alleges the number of potentially fraudulent ballots is more than 15 times greater than the margin separating Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

