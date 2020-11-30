https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/federal-judge-orders-georgia-voting-machines-protected/

A federal judge has ordered officials in the state of Georgia to protect all evidence that may be contained in voting machines that tabulated a presidential election total that purportedly gave Joe Biden the victory in the state.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. came following a series of discussions, arguments and a hearing on Sunday.

His temporary restraining order is to remain in effect for 10 days or further order from him.

The state officials, the defendants in the case “are hereby ENJOINED and RESTRAINED from altering, destroying, or erasing, or allowing the alternation, destruction, or erasure of, any software or data on any Dominion voting machine in Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee Counties,” the ruling said.

The judge is allowing the defendants until Wednesday afternoon “to file a brief setting forth in detail the factual bases they have, if any, against allowing the three forensic inspections. They brief should be accompanied and supported by affidavit or other evidence, if appropriate.”

The court fight is just one of several going on in the United States now over the presidential election. Legacy media have insisted that Joe Biden won the race, but President Trump, citing multiple instances of evidence of vote fraud, has declined to concede.

It it not just the president’s legal team fighting the cases either: in several instances an independent organization called the Amistad Project has revealed to courts in various swing states evidence of hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes that were counted – far more than what would be needed to change the election results and give President Trump another term in office. Other lawyers also have taken up the fight against fraud.

Further, the Media Research Center has shown that the legacy media and social media were key to the purported Biden victory, with millions of voters admitting they would not have supported Biden had they known about several key scandals involving Joe Biden, including his apparent position to benefit from one of the deals with China involving his son, Hunter.

Politico reported the case in which the Georgia voting machines were ordered frozen for now comes from Sidney Powell, an outspoken Texas attorney.

The report said the Georgia hearing “seems to have focused on claims that the election results in Georgia were wildly inaccurate due to use of machines from a leading vendor of voting equipment — Dominion Election Systems.”

One of the allegations that has surfaced several times is that Dominion machines were, or at least could have been, hacked to change votes that actually were for President Trump to Joe Biden.

The defendants in the lawsuit had argued that the counties – not the state – were responsible for the machines, and the plaintiffs said they could amend the complaint to specify that.

The report explained, “Batten’s nighttime order came after confusion earlier Sunday when one of Powell’s co-counsels, Georgia attorney Lin Wood, posted on the internet what he described as two other orders issued by the judge. In those directives, Batten initially appeared to impose a statewide ban on clearing voting machines, then said he couldn’t do that because of the issue about the counties not being named as defendants in the suit.”

Powell’s team has sued in both Georgia and Michigan, based on statements from experts and witnesses that Biden’s apparent victory were the result of implausible vote totals. For examples, there have been claims that hundreds of thousands of votes for Biden were recorded, while President Trump got none.

At the Right Journalism website, there was a report on a halt in a recount procedure in Georgia’s Fulton County by the failure of a Dominion Voting Systems server.

Fulton County officials reported in a statement that Dominion technicians were “dispatched” to resolve the problem.

The report charged, “This was reported everywhere by the mainstream media and now local witnesses allege that the servers didn’t crash, after all, the server was removed. Kyle Becker who is an independent journalist and former assoc. prod/writer at Fox News tweeted late in the night: If you’re in Georgia you need to contact your state rep and Senator and convene a special session of your congress like NOW? You need to get to the bottom of this and fast?!”

